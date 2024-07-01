Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.85 million and $3.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00005785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,646.38 or 0.99982415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012515 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00076730 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

