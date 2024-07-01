Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.