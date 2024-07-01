Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,093,001 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

