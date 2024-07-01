Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,421 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,931,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.