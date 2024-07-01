Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.11 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

