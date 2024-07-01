Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $56.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

