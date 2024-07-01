Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

