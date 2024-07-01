Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Update

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 126.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WERN opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.