West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 1,571,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

West African Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.65 on Monday. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

