West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 1,571,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.65 on Monday. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
West African Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.