White Wing Wealth Management Has $33.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 27.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

