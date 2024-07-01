William Blair Comments on UniFirst Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.44. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $171.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

