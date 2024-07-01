Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $95.51 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

