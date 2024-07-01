WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $235.49.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Further Reading

