Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

KMB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.80. 562,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

