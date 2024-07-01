Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 48,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,473. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.