Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.59. 1,314,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

