Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

KVUE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

