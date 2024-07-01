Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCI traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 594,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.