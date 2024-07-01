Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 510,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

