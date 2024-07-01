Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.03. 71,890,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,143,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $669.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

