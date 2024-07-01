Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Portillo’s by 28.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Portillo’s by 115.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

PTLO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 857,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.