Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 649,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 9,179,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,965,303. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

