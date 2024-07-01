Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.20 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. 7,623,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

