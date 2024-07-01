Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5,034.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $57,916,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,539,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 1,795,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,420,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ON Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.