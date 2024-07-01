Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.35. 259,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,184. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

