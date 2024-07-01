Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,342 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

