Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,240. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.