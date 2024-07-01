Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 38,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,607 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.27. 10,444,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,665,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of -473.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

