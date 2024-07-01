WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 386 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

