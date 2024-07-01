Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $86.94 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 945,162,553 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 945,162,553.448811. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09272263 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,808,226.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

