Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,843,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 48,493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.3 days.

Xiaomi Stock Performance

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Xiaomi in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

