XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMAO opened at $25.36 on Monday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.
About XOMA
