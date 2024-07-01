XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XWEL stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.37. XWELL has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%.

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

