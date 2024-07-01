yearn.finance (YFI) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $219.57 million and $20.04 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,598.82 or 0.10531590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,274 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

