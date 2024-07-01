Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $262.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $258.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.