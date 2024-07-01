Zacks Research Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.04 on Monday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $938.32 million, a P/E ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Altice USA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Altice USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

