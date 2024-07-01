Zacks Research Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $86.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.