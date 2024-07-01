Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $332.79 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $332.79 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $20.38 or 0.00032515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

