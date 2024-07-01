ZEDXION (USDZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $753.48 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $753.48 million and approximately $722,457.86 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

