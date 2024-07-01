ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, reports. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.76 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
