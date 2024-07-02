100,950 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $124.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

