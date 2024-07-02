138 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Markel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,575.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,581.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,501.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

