13,864 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,864 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $19,626,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

