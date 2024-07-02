14,375 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Western Union alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 1,092.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Western Union Stock Down 0.5 %

WU opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.