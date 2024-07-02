16,558 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Trading Down 1.0 %
News stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.