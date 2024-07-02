24,418 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

