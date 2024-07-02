3,560 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HAE opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.