4,008 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 171.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

