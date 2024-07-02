4,741 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

