75,178 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

